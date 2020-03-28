Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 15,865 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,865 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $17,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,259,000 after buying an additional 1,237,939 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,892,000 after buying an additional 724,119 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 518.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 775,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,791,000 after buying an additional 649,980 shares in the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $23,537,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,005,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,375,000 after buying an additional 367,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,475 shares of company stock valued at $145,241. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEG. Vertical Research began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

PEG stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,651,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.43. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

