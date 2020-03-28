Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 18,017 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,017 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Metlife were worth $23,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners increased its position in Metlife by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 34,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Metlife by 86.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Metlife by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,897,000 after buying an additional 87,476 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Metlife by 4.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 164,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 7.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from to in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Metlife stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,336,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,950,929. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

