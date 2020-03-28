Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 25,524 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 485,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,524 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $19,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.56.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,151,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.94. 7,731,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,399,103. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

