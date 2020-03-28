Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 25,981 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,981 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.05% of Kraft Heinz worth $20,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.24. 8,507,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,109,782. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

