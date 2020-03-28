Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 4,428 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $19,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $11,287,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Surevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $11,206,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $175.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.36.

GD traded down $3.09 on Friday, reaching $130.07. 2,431,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,321. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.01. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

