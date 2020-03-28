Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 51,316 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,316 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.16% of Avery Dennison worth $17,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,031,000 after buying an additional 879,996 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,923,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,243,000 after purchasing an additional 115,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,196,000 after purchasing an additional 177,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $151.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $137.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

AVY traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $100.31. The company had a trading volume of 543,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $141.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

