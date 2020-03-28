Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 6,248 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $14,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.23.

NYSE:PH traded down $9.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.28. 2,398,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,733. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $215.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.75.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

