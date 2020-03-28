Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 973,002 Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,548,280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 973,002 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $18,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BPFH. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3,367.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 773,275 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,518,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 631,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 184,055 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 322,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 146,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 421,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 133,819 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of BPFH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 695,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Dechellis purchased 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,280.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.