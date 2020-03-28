Standard Life Aberdeen plc Takes $19.33 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 213,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

NYSE SITE traded down $3.97 on Friday, reaching $70.12. The company had a trading volume of 542,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.85. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $119.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.88 and a 200-day moving average of $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.30%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $158,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,736.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $248,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,850.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,983. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.