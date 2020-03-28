Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,991 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $21,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,872,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 48,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

PRU traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.04. 4,723,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,067,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average is $87.23. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

