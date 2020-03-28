Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 626,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,769 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $22,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,542,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,537,000 after buying an additional 37,591 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 13,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2,112.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of SYF traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.10. 11,818,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,453,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

