Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,332 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.24% of Starwood Property Trust worth $16,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,179,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,934,000 after purchasing an additional 41,194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,648,000 after acquiring an additional 129,176 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,159,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,075,000 after acquiring an additional 67,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,191,000 after acquiring an additional 423,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner acquired 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 218,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,469,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock remained flat at $$12.91 during trading on Friday. 10,365,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,543,920. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 41.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

