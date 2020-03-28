Sterneck Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,777 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.4% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 98,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,130,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $178,201,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 73,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayak Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayak Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,912 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $6.41 on Friday, hitting $149.70. The stock had a trading volume of 56,816,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,579,768. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $116.13 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,187.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura boosted their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.42.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

