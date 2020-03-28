Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on K12 (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,876 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,095% compared to the average volume of 157 call options.

LRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised K12 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In other K12 news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $181,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,768.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of K12 by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in K12 by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 104,536 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in K12 by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,327,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after acquiring an additional 328,505 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in K12 in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. 511,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $685.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.11. K12 has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.21 million. K12 had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.15%. K12’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that K12 will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

