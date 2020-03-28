Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 10,642 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,304% compared to the average volume of 758 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on HGV. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

NYSE HGV traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $17.31. 606,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,441. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 606.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.