Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM)

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,181 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,340% compared to the typical daily volume of 82 call options.

In other LogMeIn news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in LogMeIn by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,511,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 750,229 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in LogMeIn by 1,334.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,950,000 after purchasing an additional 997,651 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LogMeIn by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in LogMeIn by 1,067.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 863,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,999,000 after purchasing an additional 789,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LogMeIn by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOGM. Northland Securities cut LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens began coverage on LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.12.

Shares of LOGM traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.59. The stock had a trading volume of 787,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.30. LogMeIn has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LogMeIn will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

