TCG BDC Inc (CGBD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on April 17th

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.
TCG BDC has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TCG BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 88.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.2%.
Shares of TCG BDC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,857. The company has a market capitalization of $349.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. TCG BDC has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 17,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,014.40. Also, CEO Linda Pace bought 19,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $254,196.48. Insiders have purchased 63,109 shares of company stock worth $557,612 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CGBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on TCG BDC from $14.00 to $9.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. TCG BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.
About TCG BDC
TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.
