TCG BDC Inc (CGBD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on April 17th

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

TCG BDC has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TCG BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 88.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.2%.

Shares of TCG BDC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,857. The company has a market capitalization of $349.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. TCG BDC has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 17,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,014.40. Also, CEO Linda Pace bought 19,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $254,196.48. Insiders have purchased 63,109 shares of company stock worth $557,612 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CGBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on TCG BDC from $14.00 to $9.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. TCG BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

