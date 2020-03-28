Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Tech Data by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Tech Data by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tech Data stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.64. The stock had a trading volume of 429,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,807. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.67. Tech Data Corp has a 12-month low of $80.20 and a 12-month high of $151.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TECD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Tech Data Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

