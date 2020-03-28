Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives $8.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.
A number of research firms have commented on TEF. Barclays upgraded shares of Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.
NYSE TEF traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. 1,221,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,079. Telefonica has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
About Telefonica
Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
