Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 347.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,134 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.29% of Tenet Healthcare worth $11,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.06. 3,600,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $39.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $213,670.00. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 19,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $303,483.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,605.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

