TenX (PAY) Price Hits $0.0290

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, TenX has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One TenX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Huobi, Neraex and Liqui. TenX has a market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $82,725.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.11 or 0.02513734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00194899 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00042348 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033796 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,900,900 tokens. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, COSS, BitBay, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Liqui, Cobinhood, Neraex, HitBTC, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, LATOKEN, Bithumb, OKEx, Huobi, Upbit, IDEX, BigONE and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

