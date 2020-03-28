Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,901,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,129 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.17% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $18,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 232,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 99,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 210,525 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 563.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 94,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 80,195 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $6,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of TEVA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,080,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,106,082. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $34,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,115.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $939,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,911 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.