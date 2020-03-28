Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,264,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,365,000 after buying an additional 87,544 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 505,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,251,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,180. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.