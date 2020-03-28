Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires New Shares in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APD traded down $8.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.17. 1,173,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,352. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.48.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.26.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

