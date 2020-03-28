Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,706. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.48. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

