Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys New Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,106,000 after purchasing an additional 214,002 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,862,000 after purchasing an additional 613,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Chubb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,465,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,091,000 after purchasing an additional 31,634 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,771,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,997,000 after purchasing an additional 60,186 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.85.

NYSE CB traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.41. 3,714,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609,578. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.