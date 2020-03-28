Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,601,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2,733.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 301,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 291,062 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,355.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,881,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.31. 4,160,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,874,475. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.13.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

