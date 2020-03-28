Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,684,000 after buying an additional 4,207,376 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,026 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,841,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,465,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,568,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.11. 4,792,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,801. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

