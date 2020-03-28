Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys Shares of 3,675 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 85,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $61.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,637,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,943. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.64. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $81.75.

