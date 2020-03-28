Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys Shares of 3,993 Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.