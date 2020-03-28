Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys Shares of 6,146 New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 287,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,799,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 264,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,770,000 after buying an additional 34,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $267,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $151,679.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 810,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,284. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

