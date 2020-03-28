Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $225,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,826,000 after purchasing an additional 313,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $21,683,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 114,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 134,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.79. 9,619,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,332. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $39.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

