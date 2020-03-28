Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $253,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.74. 8,069,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

