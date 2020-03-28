Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $321,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.44. 5,745,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,275,647. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.20. The company has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Cfra lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

