Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,314,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,999,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.54. 2,860,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,447. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9467 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

