Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New $325,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 310,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after buying an additional 48,507 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 213.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 153,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 38,326 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,744,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,182. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $45.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.