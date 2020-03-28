Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New $339,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 770.4% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 695.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 176,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $357.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,922,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,016. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.11. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $393.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.58.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333 in the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.