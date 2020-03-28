Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New Investment in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 24,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter.

NFJ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 653,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,100. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

About Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

