Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New Investment in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Allstate by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Allstate by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $14,672,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

ALL traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.46. 2,662,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,210. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra lifted their price target on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

