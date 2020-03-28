Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 33,273 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 504,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,003,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.57. 513,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,437. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $28.16.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

