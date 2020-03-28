Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New Investment in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DMO traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $11.86. 95,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,373. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.17%.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

