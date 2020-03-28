Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases New Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Boeing by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock traded down $18.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.00. 47,729,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,526,454. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $398.66. The company has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.00, a P/E/G ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.25 and its 200-day moving average is $326.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boeing from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.80.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

