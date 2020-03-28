Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases New Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,946,000 after acquiring an additional 621,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sempra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,312,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Sempra Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,101,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,287,000 after acquiring an additional 141,666 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sempra Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,040,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,035,000 after acquiring an additional 68,902 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,341,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,194,000 after acquiring an additional 152,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.40.

Shares of SRE traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.13. 1,585,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,855. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

