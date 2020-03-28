Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes Position in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 29.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNOB traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.35. 193,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,822. The company has a market capitalization of $530.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.07. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In related news, Director William Thompson sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $80,015.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank W. Baier purchased 7,500 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,385.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

