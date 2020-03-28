Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,770 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $89,214,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $87,573,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2,287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 508,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $73,966,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock traded down $5.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.58. 2,619,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,196. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.75, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.