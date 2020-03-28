Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,752,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72,693 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 114,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,807,000.

Shares of EWT traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,310,757. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $41.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.66.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

