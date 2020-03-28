U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Quantum Capital Management

Quantum Capital Management lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $125,664,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,179,000 after buying an additional 1,334,634 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 600.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,490,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,363,000 after buying an additional 1,277,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after buying an additional 1,161,260 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $35.77. 11,419,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,509,346. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

