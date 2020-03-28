UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 27,378 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 398,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,378 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $19,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $86,561.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,004.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,414 shares of company stock worth $869,111. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of PTCT traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.34. The company had a trading volume of 647,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.59.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.84). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. The company had revenue of $96.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.