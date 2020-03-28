UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 32,951 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,951 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $19,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 74,466 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 242,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 45,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

REXR traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,460. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.77. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 17,900 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $876,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,287.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 22,055 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $1,094,148.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,621.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,261,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.