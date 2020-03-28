UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 54,082 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,082 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $20,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

NYSE:WBS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,072. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WBS. ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.